Maharashtra may bring in law to curb ‘love jihad’, says Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is thinking about introducing a law to curb “love jihad” but will first study similar legislations in other states, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday (August 5).

Right-wing Hindu activists use the term “love jihad” to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

“Many cases have come up of girls getting married and converting. There is demand from all corners to make a law against this,” Fadnavis said.

“Accordingly, a study of laws in various states is on and then a decision about it in Maharashtra will be taken,” he told the media.

In an apparent reference to the Congress party, he said some people were trying to destroy the institutions created under the Indian constitution.

He spoke after attending the passing-out parade at the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik. Fadnavis holds the Home portfolio in the government.

More recruitment

Fadnavis said the government will soon recruit 18,000 police personnel while the force will get 650-700 sub inspectors by September over and above the 500 who graduated during the day.

“We are also creating the biggest cyber platform in the country to bring together banking, non-banking, other financial institutions and police to eradicate online crimes,” he said.

