Maharashtra: Govt to meet delegation of farmers, tribals marching to Mumbai

“The Maharashtra government on Thursday (March 16) will hold another round of talks with a delegation representing thousands of farmers and tribals. They are walking towards Mumbai in a bid to address their demands,” said former MLA Jiva Gavit spearheading the long march.

“They will hold talks with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, ministers concerned, and top state officials,” he said.

Scores of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra entered Thane district. Ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save met a delegation of farmers late Wednesday night (March 15).

#WATCH | Thousands of Maharashtra farmers march towards Mumbai from Nashik to draw the government's attention towards the various problems faced by them pic.twitter.com/BO1sXYjVSL — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

Former legislator Gavit said the ministers had invited the delegation for a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (March 16).

Govt has responded to 40 per cent of demands: Gavit

They have responded to 40 per cent of the demands, Gavit said.

“Respecting the invitation extended to us, we are going to attend the meeting,” Gavit said. He added that the march would continue if the answers from the government remained unsatisfactory.

In the meeting held on Wednesday night (March 15), Gavit said the ministers were positive about some of their demands. However, the decisions would be taken in the state secretariat.

The protesters, holding red flags, started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200 km from Mumbai, on Sunday (March 12). Their demands included an immediate financial relief of ₹ 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours, and a waiver of agriculture loans.

