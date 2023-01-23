Maharashtra Governor Koshiyari announces wish to resign

Says he has communicated his decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday (January 23) announced his decision to quit active politics and resign as state governor. He said he has communicated his decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Koshyari expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life reading, writing and other leisurely activities.

“During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities,” tweets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/NOOMkoUroZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

“It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters,” said Koshyari.

“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years. During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” Koshyari stated in the press release.

Koshyari has been the Governor of Maharashtra since September 2019. An RSS veteran, he was earlier national vice-president of the BJP. He was also the party’s first state president for Uttarakhand.

Of late, he has been embroiled in various controversies in Maharashtra. For instance, in November, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena objected to his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party MLA Sanjay Gaikwad demanded that Koshyari be transferred out of the state. It may be noted that the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena shares power in the state with the BJP.