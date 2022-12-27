Maharashtra Assembly condemns Karnataka’s ‘anti-Marathi’ stand, passes resolution

Maharashtra Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday (December 27) to "legally pursue" inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state, amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday (December 27) unanimously passed a resolution to “legally pursue” inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state, amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states.

The resolution moved by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the anti-Marathi stand in the border areas and said the Karnataka state legislature had passed a resolution on the issue to purposely fuel the border row.

“The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages. The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include inch and inch of land of the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka,” said the resolution passed in the Maharashtra assembly. The CM expressed solidarity with those living in the contentious boundary region with Karnataka.

Whatever will be required to make these areas become a part of Maharashtra in the legal fight in Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government will do so, added the resolution. The resolution asserted that “every inch of Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki” will be part of Maharashtra.

The resolution also condemned the Karnataka administration for “oppressing and terrorising the Marathi population” and also for its “anti-Marathi stand in border areas.”

The Central government should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with Union Home Minister and it should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas,” the resolution added.

This resolution has come after former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had suggested that the contested area should be brought under central rule till the issue is resolved in the Supreme Court. Also, the Karnataka legislative Assembly had on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state’s interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour. The resolution had also condemned the border dispute “created” by Maharashtra.

The Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier said that both states agreed to maintain peace at the meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. Shah had recently held a meeting with the CMs of both the states on the border issue when he said that a six-member ministerial panel will oversee the discussions.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

After the stalemate, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed its willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka. The matter went to Supreme Court and the matter is pending arbitration.h