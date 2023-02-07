Jolt to Maharashtra Congress as CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat resigns

In his resignation, Thorat accused Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole of conspiring against him while stating that he cannot work with the latter

In a major setback to the Congress, senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday resigned from the post of Maharashtra Congress legislature party leader.

His move came a day after he conveyed to the party high command that he can’t work with State Congress chief Nana Patole due to his “anger” towards him. Sources said he is firm on his stand, and is unlikely to retract his decision. He also accused Patole of conspiring against him.

Sources close to Thorat said the leader sent his resignation on February 2 while confirming his deteriorating equation with Patole as the reason behind the move. Sources said statements were being made against Thorat and his family and some people were trying to malign his image despite him being a senior leader of the party.

On the other hand, Patole had denied any such letter was written. He added that he would only be able to comment on the issue, if he knew this letter’s contents.

In his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat, a former state unit chief and minister, also said he is not being taken into loop before decisions are taken, said his aide.

His resignation comes close on the heels of the incident in which Nashik graduates constituency MLC Sudhir Tambe, brother-in-law of Thorat, refused to contest the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections despite being the Congress’ official candidate. He instead got his son Satyajit Tambe to contest as an independent. Satyajit won the poll whose results were declared on February 2.

Subsequently, the Congress suspended the father-son duo from the party.