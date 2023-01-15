Gadkari threat call probe: Caller traced to Karnataka prison

Identified as Jayesh Pujari, the caller was sentenced to death in a murder case in the past

Police have established the identity of the individual who made threatening calls to the Nagpur office of Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Claimed to be member of Dawood gang



The caller, who claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, has been identified as Jayesh Pujari. He is lodged at Belagavi prison in Karnataka. He was sentenced to death in a murder case in the past, police said on Sunday.

Prime facie, he made the call using a mobile phone from the jail, a senior officer said. A crime branch team of Nagpur Police led by an assistant inspector reached Belagavi late Saturday night. The team is likely to request the jail administration to allow them to question Pujari on Monday, he said.

At least three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari’s public relations office in Khamla area of Nagpur between 11.25 am and 12.30 pm on Saturday, following which security was strengthened at the home and office of the Nagpur MP.

“Pujari was sentenced to death by a court in a murder case. He is a dreaded goon who managed to escape from jail in 2016. Later, he was arrested by the Karnataka police,” the police officer said. Pujari had made threatening calls to some senior officials in the past, he added.

‘Had demanded Rs 100 crore from minister’



“The caller had told the phone operator at Gadkari’s office that he is a member of the D gang and demanded Rs 100 crore from the minister. He threatened to harm the minister with a bomb, if his demand is not met,” police had said earlier. The caller also shared his mobile number and the address in Karnataka where he said the money must be sent.

(With agency inputs)