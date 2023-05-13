Congress won in Karnataka due to JD-S, won’t impact Maharashtra: Fadnavis

The JD-S lost a 5 per cent vote share compared to 2018, and these votes got transferred to the Congress, Fadnavis said, adding the BJPs vote share did not fall

The Congress won in Karnataka as some Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) votes got transferred to it but the verdict will have no impact on Maharashtra, its deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday (May 13).

“Karnataka election results will not have any impact nationally or in Maharashtra. The Modi government will come (to power again) nationally and the BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra next year.

The JD-S lost a 5 per cent vote share compared to 2018, and these votes got transferred to the Congress, Fadnavis said. The BJP’s vote share did not fall, he added.

“Some parties” think they have won the country “but there is a difference between Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections”, he pointed out.

On NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement that people have rejected Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said Pawar’s own party did not get even one per cent of votes in Karnataka.

