CCTV clip shows Waze taking train to Thane on day of Hiran’s murder

Mansukh Hiran, the auto dealer whose SUV was seen parked outside Ambani’s house, was found dead in a creek in Thane the very next day

Investigators have found a CCTV footage which shows suspended Mumbai policeman Sachin Waze taking a train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on March 4 to Thane where businessman Mansukh Hiran was found dead the next day.

Waze, who was an assistant police inspector with Mumbai police, is an accused in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and the murder of Mansukh Hiran.

The investigators are examining three more footages, which will help them find out Waze’s link, if any, to the Ambani and Hiran cases.

To support their case, the probe agencies are examining a CCTV footage of March 4 evening which shows Waze leaving the Mumbai Police Headquarters to catch a train. Investigators say that Waze deliberately left his phone behind so that his location could not be traced.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team showed both the footage to Waze and later took him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to recreate the sequence of events. Waze was also taken to the Mumbra creek in Thane where Mansukh Hiran’s body was found.

On February 25, Hiran’s Scorpio was found parked near Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ with gelatin sticks and a threat letter. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. His family alleged that Waze had a role in his death. Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13.

Meanwhile, the NIA seized a high-end motorcycle, allegedly belonging to a woman associate of Waze. She was questioned by the NIA sleuths a few days back. A few days back, they had searched a flat on Mira Road, which was registered in the woman’s name.

Investigators suspect the woman accompanied Waze to a city hotel on February 16, well before the explosive-laden SUV was parked in front of Ambani’s house on February 25.

Earlier, the NIA seized 8 high-end cars from Waze’s possession.