Facing CBI probe, Anil Deshmukh resigns as Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday (April 5) resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet, citing moral grounds.

Deshmukh’s resignation came hours after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against him.

“Deshmukh informed NCP chief Sharad Pawar that it won’t be appropriate to remain in the post as CBI will be probing the charges against him,” senior party minister Nawab Malik told reporters.

Deshmukh submitted his resignation letter to Thackeray, Malik said.

“I don’t want to continue as Home Minister as an investigation is on,” Deshmukh said in his resignation letter.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said he is happy that Deshmukh has quit, adding there will be many “shocking revelations” in the CBI probe.

Deshmukh had earlier refused to resign, stating that he has done nothing wrong.

Param Bir Singh, in a petition had said that he was recently transferred because he had complained Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about Deshmukh alleged role in corruption including illegal transfers of officials and extortion.

