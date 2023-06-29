Attempt to show strength was worrisome: Pawar on KCR’s motorcade to Pandharpur

It would have been better had Rao's visit focused on enhancing cooperation between the two states, said Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (June 27) took exception to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arriving in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra with a huge motorcade, saying this attempt to “show strength” was worrisome.

Rao, who on Monday (June 26) visited the famous Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur in Solapur district of southern Maharashtra, held a rally at Sarkoli village, some 20 km away, on Tuesday (June 27) as part of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) efforts to expand its base.

He arrived in the state with a motorcade of 600 cars on Monday (June 26).

Talking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said if a chief minister of a neighboring state came to offer prayers, there was no reason to object.

“But the attempt to show big strength in terms of number of vehicles was worrisome. It would have been better had Rao’s visit focused on enhancing cooperation between the two states,” Pawar added.

Asked about Bhagirath Bhalke, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Pandharpur Assembly bypoll on an NCP ticket, joining the BRS at the Tuesday’s (June 27) rally, Pawar said there was no need to worry if an individual left the party.

“After giving a ticket to Bhagirath Bhalke, we realised that our choice was wrong, but I do not want to talk about it,” he said.

