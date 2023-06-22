Ajit Pawar offers to quit as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly

The faction against Ajit Pawar had in the past raised the issue of his alleged proximity to the BJP and his failed bid to form govt with it, while contending that he wasn’t a “strong voice” of the Opposition

In a move that has taken many by surprise, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he wanted to give up the post of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly and wants to work in the party organisation.

Addressing the NCP’s foundation day programme at Shanmukhananda Hall, Ajit said, “I have worked for many years in the party. I have worked on many posts. The post of Opposition leader is not what I had demanded. It was on insistence of party legislators who signed on a letter that I chose the position… but now I want to give up the Leader of Opposition post.” He stated this in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders.

“I request that I now want to work on a position in the party organisation. I assure you that I will give you best results. I will accept any position that you will give me. But let me show you what I can do in organisation,” said Ajit. He also wondered as to why the NCP could not form a government on its own in Maharashtra, if TMC could do it in West Bengal and AAP in Delhi. He put forth his demand after narrating how he played a significant role in the triumph of many NCP legislators in 2019 assembly elections.

Ajit’s remarks came more than a month after NCP chief Sharad Pawar had offered to resign from the party president’s post. He had withdrawn it after strong protests and demands from party workers and leaders. A month later, he announced the names of Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule as the party’s national working presidents. At that time, Pawar had dismissed reports of him being disgruntled.

There are reports that Ajit Pawar may soon stake a claim on the post of the party’s Maharashtra unit chief, which has been held by Jayant Patil for the last five years. His wish to quit LoP’s post is also being attributed by many to factional feud in the NCP. The faction against Ajit Pawar had in the past raised the issue of his alleged proximity to the BJP while contending that he wasn’t a “strong voice” of the Opposition in the assembly. Ajit Pawar directly addressed the issue on Wednesday and said, “I am told that I don’t act tough as the Leader of the Opposition.”

Interestingly, Patil on Wednesday said he does not make claims about the works done by him. “I have no tendency to claim works done by me. What I did is not because of me but the party,” Patil said during his speech at the party’s foundation day programme. Ajit, in his speech offering resignation from LOP’s post, had given an account of the works he did within the organisation and during the government.

Meanwhile, a day after Ajit Pawar expressed his wish to be relieved of LOP’s responsibilities and to work for the party, NCP working president Supriya Sule on Thursday said as a sister she wants his brother’s wishes to be fulfilled.

Sule has always maintained cordial relations with Ajit Pawar. She again dismissed rumours of any rift between them for party positions. She told reporters on Thursday: “I also want that Ajit dada’s wishes to get fulfilled. It will be the decision of the organisation whether Ajit dada will be given a party position or not but I am very happy that he wants to work for the party. Our party workers will be encouraged. Whether he will be made the state chief or not depends on the party. But as a sister, I want my brother’s all wishes to come true.”