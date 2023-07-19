Ajit Pawar invited Sharad Pawar to join NDA, was rebuffed: NCP leader

Senior leaders of the NCP who are with Sharad Pawar said the senior Pawar categorically rejected the suggestion mooted by Ajit Pawar and his other colleagues who had accompanied him

The recent split in the NCP took a dramatic turn three days ago when the newly appointed deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, decided to meet Sharad Pawar to request that they work together and not let the party break into two units.

Senior leaders of the NCP who are with Sharad Pawar said the senior Pawar categorically rejected the suggestion mooted by Ajit Pawar and his other colleagues who had accompanied him.

“The truth is that there was no appointment given by Sharad Pawar to Ajit Pawar or any other leader who decided to leave the NCP. What can we do if somebody decides to come without an appointment? They tried to convince Sharad Pawar to unite and work together but Sharad Pawar has made up his mind that it will not be possible,” said a senior leader of the NCP who is with Sharad Pawar and is aware of the developments.

Senior NCP leaders who are part of the Sharad Pawar faction said Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel tried to convince Sharad Pawar that there was no need to break the party and he should remain the president of a united NCP. Ajit Pawar tried to convince Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led NDA.

NCP break-up

The NCP faced turmoil earlier this month when Ajit Pawar and nine other MLAs officially joined the NDA in Maharashtra on July 2. The rebel unit claims it enjoys the support of at least 40 of the 53 NCP legislators.

“There is no offer from the BJP or the NDA. No political leader in Maharashtra would dare entice Sharad Pawar with a Cabinet berth in the central government or offer the same to any member of his family. Both Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule were hurt by the developments but they have come out stronger. The issue is now before the people,” the NCP leader added.

NCP leaders claimed that a number of MLAs who had left Sharad Pawar requested him not to take action against them, saying they decided to switch sides only because there were corruption allegations against them.

“The MLAs told Sharad Pawar that they were like family members and they took the drastic step because of the allegations of corruption against them,” the NCP leader said.