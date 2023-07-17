Maharashtra: Ajit meets uncle Sharad Pawar again, with 15 MLAs in tow

The newly appointed deputy chief minister took his other MLAs to meet the NCP supremo to press him keep the NCP united, even as the faction led by him is set to attend NDA meet on Tuesday

Fifteen MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar on Monday (July 17) met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai and asked him to ensure the party stayed united.

Advertisement

This is the second meeting of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on July 2, and his MLAs with the NCP supremo in two days.

Also read: 27 NCP MLAs keep away from Maharashtra assembly

Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, who was part of the meeting, said he and Ajit Pawar would attend the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. “In today’s meeting with Sharad Pawar, we again asked him to ensure that the NCP stays united,” Patel told reporters in Mumbai.

Those MLAs of the Ajit Pawar faction who could not meet Sharad Pawar during the meeting held on Sunday (July 16) were present on this occasion, Patel said.

(With agency inputs)