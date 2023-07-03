Maharashtra: Sule asks NCP chief to disqualify Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare

Sule, in her letter, said it had become abundantly clear that the said Members of Parliament no longer share the aims and idealogy of the NCP.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday (July 3) sought the disqualification of Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel for indulging in “anti-party activities” in connection with the induction of Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Tatkare, whose daughter Aditi Tatkare was made a minister, and Patel were present at the oath-taking ceremony in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to NCP national president Sharad Pawar, Baramati Lok Sabha MP Sule said, “I write with great urgency to inform you that two Members of Parliament of Nationalist namely Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, have acted in violation of our constitution, rules of our party and have also indulged in anti-party activities by facilitating and spearheading swearing of the oath of nine MLAs as cabinet ministers of government of Maharashtra.”

Also read: Major jolt to NCP as Ajit Pawar rebels, sworn in as Deputy CM of Maharashtra

“They have further openly made statements to this effect before the media and have acted in complete violation of the party’s direction and principles. I request you to take immediate steps against them, including filing of disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the competent authority, her letter further said.

The letter said, “this decision of the 2 (two) Members of Parliament to support the 9 (nine) MLAs has been taken without the permission of the party president and without taking all members into confidence”.

The defections were done in a secretive manner without the knowledge or consent of the party president and amount to desertion of the party which in turn invites disqualification, Sule’s letter contended.

Also read: Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde as CM, 16 rebel Sena MLAs will be disqualified: Raut

Sule, in her letter, said it had become abundantly clear that the said Members of Parliament no longer share the aims and idealogy of the NCP.

“They have acted in direct contravention of the party constitution and rules to further their own personal ambitions. Their actions are also a direct betrayal of the mandate given by the electorate and party,” she said.

Also read: ‘My fight is against communal forces; I will rebuild the party’: Sharad Pawar

Watch: Maharashtra: Two parties, two rebellions, and a common winner in BJP