Hillary Clinton on 2-day Gujarat trip to pay tribute to SEWA founder Ela Bhatt

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is slated to visit Gujarat for two days, starting Sunday to participate in programmes of the Self-Empowered Women’s Association (SEWA) founded by social worker and Gandhian Ela Bhatt.

On Sunday, Clinton will pay tribute to Bhatt, who died at the age of 89 in November last year, and interact with SEWA members at its office in Ahmedabad.

Clinton is paying a visit on the occasion of completion of the 50th year of SEWA as a trade union for the informal sector women workers, SEWA said in a statement.

It said Hillary Clinton has been a “great source of inspiration” to SEWA members and her visit at this time will motivate the younger generation to take forward the movement for another 50 years. “Hillary Clinton will visit the SEWA reception centre in Ahmedabad on Sunday and interact with its members. She will also deliver a speech at the reception centre. Before that, she will unveil a plaque near a banyan tree planted by Ela Bhatt at Victoria Garden on the 50th year celebration of SEWA foundation in 2022,” its programme coordinator Rashmi Bedi said.

On Monday, the former US secretary of state will visit Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district to interact with salt pan workers as part of SEWA’s rural initiative, Bedi said.

Clinton and Bhatt knew each other since 1995. In a 2018 social media post, Clinton described the work of the renowned women’s rights activist as a “revolutionary experiment.” Clinton had in the post said, “In 1972, she (Bhatt) started an organisation to give women small loans that could help them find fulfilment in their work and contribute to their family’s well-being. It was called the Self-Employed Women’s Association, or SEWA.”

