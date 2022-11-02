Women’s rights activist, SEWA founder Ela Bhatt dies at 89

Universally recognised for her Gandhian way of living, Bhatt was a recipient of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Right Livelihood Award, the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan

Ela Bhatt, renowned women’s rights activist and founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) passed away at the age of 89 due to age-related ailments in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (November 2).

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt. Elaben Bhatt, a pioneer in advocating for women worker’s rights. We strive to carry her legacy forward,” SEWA Bharat tweeted.

Bhatt, universally recognised for her Gandhian way of living, had in May this year, resigned as the Chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith, citing health reasons.

A part of the international labour, women, cooperative and micro-finance movements, Bhatt won several awards in her lifetime including the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1977, the Right Livelihood Award in 1984, the Padma Shri in 1985 and the Padma Bhushan in 1986.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole Bhatt’s death. “Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers,” Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

(With inputs from agencies)