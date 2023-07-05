Gujarat: FIR registered against man for slandering Amul brand in Facebook video

The police complaint alleged that Gandhinagar resident Lakshmikant Parmar had claimed in a Facebook video that Amul milk contains urea

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a man in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar city for allegedly defaming the Amul milk brand.

The police complaint alleged that the man had claimed in a Facebook video that Amul milk contains urea. The Adalaj police station had filed an FIR on Tuesday (July 4) but no arrest has been made, said an official.

According to the official, Ankit Parikh, a senior sales manager at Amulfed, a manufacturing unit of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which owns the Amul brand, had filed a complaint in this regard.

Parikh alleged that Gandhinagar resident Lakshmikant Parmar slandered the Amul brand in a Facebook video by claiming that its packaged milk contains urea. The video also claimed that a government laboratory had confirmed this, the complaint said.

The video was aimed at hurting the prestige of the Amul brand and spread rumours, the complaint added.

The FIR was registered against Parmar under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), said inspector S R Muchhal.

The GCMMF, an apex organisation of 18 milk cooperatives in Gujarat, recorded a sales turnover of ₹55,055 crore in 2022-23.

