Gujarat AAP losing tribal support base over its stand on UCC

Praful Vasava, one of the prominent tribal faces of AAP, quit opposing the party's in-principle support for UCC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that had emerged as a primary opposition in tribal belt of Gujarat in 2022 state assembly elections is now drawing flak from its own party members over its stand on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Advertisement

AAP’s central leadership was among the first few Opposition parties to announce in principle support for the proposed UCC, following which the tribal leaders of the party in Gujarat were quick to express their disgruntlement on the issue.

Even as Isudan Gadhvi, the AAP state chief rushed to Delhi to meet AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to apprise him of the situation in Gujarat, Praful Vasava, one of the prominent tribal faces of the party, quit opposing its stand on the UCC.

Also read: AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; resistance from other parties on the rise

Leaders question AAP stand

“The country’s tribal and other communities will surely stand by me in my decision as they believe that the UCC is not in their interest. How can a party promise to implement fifth and sixth schedule of the Constitution on one hand and on the other support UCC. There is no guarantee that UCC will consider the rights of tribals,” wrote Vasava in his resignation letter addressed to Kejriwal.

Vasava was the party candidate from Nandod seat in Narmada district in 2022 assembly elections. He had lost the seat, but managed to bag third highest percentage of the total vote share.

Soon after Vasava’s resignation, AAP tribal MLA Chaitar Vasava stated, “I might also consider my resignation if the party publicly maintains its stand on UCC.” Chaitar Vasava, an MLA from Dediapada constituency, is the head of AAP’s legislative party in Gujarat assembly and one of its most popular faces even out of the tribal community.

Threat of more resignations

A strong tribal leader and one of five AAP MLAs in Gujarat, Chaitar Vasava recently held a meeting at Rajpipla in Narmada district that was attended by the tribal leaders of 14 districts of the state to decide their next course of action, if the party maintained its stand on UCC and if it was to be implemented.

“The tribals will suffer the maximum damage in terms of reservation, inheritance laws, empowerment, education, and so on. Therefore, the entire tribal community is opposed to UCC. While Praful Vasava has already tendered his resignation over the statement of party leader Sandeep Pathak, I still chose to continue to trust AAP. However, I cannot deny that my resignation will be a possibility after consulting my community in case AAP maintains its stance on the UCC,” said Chaiter.

Also read: AAP’s success in Gujarat civic polls gives fillip to its pan-India ambition

“Tribals trusted AAP in Gujarat as we trusted the party central leaders. We will stand with our community whether it is the issue of the UCC, Bharat Mala project or the GIDC project. The party’s senior leadership has so far never stopped us from protesting, if it is for the benefit of the tribal community. They have always supported us in our protests. However, if AAP now supports anything that is damaging to the interest of the tribal community, we will have to take a call on quitting the party,” he added.

AAP’s damage control

Within two days of the meeting called by Chaiter Vasava, AAP’s Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi, addressed a press conference in Ahmedabad with Chaitar by his side. “Our central leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sandeep Pathak are in support of the tribal community on the issue of the UCC. He (Kejriwal) has in fact stated that wherever the UCC is implemented the tribal community should be excluded from this Act,” stated Gadhvi in an apparent damage control exercise.

However, a disgruntled Chaiter Vasava used the platform to call upon tribal leaders of the BJP to come out and make their stand clear on UCC. “You all need to clarify whether you support your party’s stand on UCC or the tribal community’s demand to reject the proposed code,” he said.

Notably, Chaiter Vasava and Praful Vasava, both young tribal leaders began their political career with Bhilistan Tiger Sena, a tribal outfit floated by six time MLA Chhotu Vasava that first demanded separate ‘Bhil Pradesh’ in Gujarat. As Bhilistan Tiger Sena turned into the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) both Chaiter and Praful remained in the party and were trained by tribal strongman Chhotu Vasava. They quit the party in 2022 to join AAP ahead of the state assembly polls.

Also read: Gujarat AAP’s fortunes tumble down after promising start

Fishing in troubled waters

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress led by Shaktisinh Gohil, in its process of resurgence, has been proactive in approaching AAP workers and leaders with promises of tickets. The BJP, on the other hand, has been making in-roads in the tribal dominated districts with CM Bhupendra Patel making a tour of the region where he stayed and dined with local tribal family.

AAP that made a quick inroad into the tribal areas in 2022 seems to be finding it hard to maintain the morale of its cadre amid mass resignations, resurgent Congress and an aggressive BJP. The goal of contesting the 2027 polls seems far-fetched for the party that is losing its popularity among both Patidar (Patel) and tribal communities.