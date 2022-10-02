Citing ‘intelligence bureau report’, Kejriwal says AAP will form govt in Gujarat

Claiming there was a secret pact between Cong and BJP, Kejriwal alleged the BJP had “given the responsibility to the Congress to grab as many AAP votes and divide the anti-BJP votes

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that according to an “intelligence bureau report” AAP is going to form the next government in Gujarat.

Speaking at a press conference in Rajkot, Kejriwal said, “If elections were held today, as per this IB report, the Aam Aadmi Party is forming the government (in Gujarat).”

“Although it is written in the report that right now it is with a thin margin. (We) are ahead with very few seats. The people of Gujarat will have to give a big push so that the (AAP) government is formed with a comfortable majority,” he added.

‘BJP, Cong secret meetings’

The AAP leader said that the BJP and Congress have joined hands and conducting secret meetings. Since this “report” emerged, the BJP has been “furious” and has been holding “secret meetings” with the Congress, after which both started abusing Kejriwal “in the same language”, he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the “BJP was making all efforts to strengthen the Congress” in Gujarat. He said the BJP had “given the responsibility to the Congress to grab as many AAP votes and divide the anti-BJP votes”.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the conference.

‘Voting for Cong useless’

“The BJP is not abusing the Congress, nor is the Congress abusing the BJP, but both are abusing us,” Kejriwal said.

“I am asking the people of Gujarat: Beware, don’t vote for the Congress and ensure the BJP’s victory… voting for the Congress is useless and not in the interest of Gujarat. Those who are angry with the BJP, all of you vote for the AAP so that change can be brought about in Gujarat… break the record of Delhi and Punjab,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal also made an electoral promise of providing Rs 40 for maintenance of each cow per day if AAP forms the government in the poll-bound state.