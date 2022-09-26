People fed up with BJP rule, AAP will form govt in Gujarat: Sisodia

After six days travelling in Gujarat, Sisodia said that BJP is set to go as people in the state have understood there is a political party that talks about improving condition of schools, hospitals and reduce power bills

Wrapping up his six-day poll campaign in Gujarat, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia said on Monday (September 26) that people of the state were fed up with 27 years of Bharatiya Janata Party rule and waiting for a change.

Sisodia told reporters that during his campaigning, the one thing people repeatedly told him was they have had enough of this (BJP) government. “They want complete change. The common feeling among the public is they are fed up of 27 years of BJP rule,” added the AAP leader, who has vigorously campaigned in 14 northern districts of the state, covered as many Assembly seats and also held six roads shows.

Further, he asserted that after six days travelling in Gujarat, he can say that the AAP is certainly going to form government here. “The BJP is set to go. The people have understood there is a political party that talks about improving the condition of schools, hospitals, reducing power bills like we have done in Delhi and Punjab,” he claimed.

During his campaign, people showed him a government hospital that was privatised in Palanpur, as well as a medical facility built at a cost of ₹70 crore lying waste, he said.

People told him there is no such thing as “ho nahi sakta” (it cannot happen) in the lexicon of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said, adding that people want to give the latter a chance in this state.

Sisodia also wanted the Assembly polls to be conducted soon to enable the new government to address issues of people in Gujarat’s northern districts. His party was prepared and their teams were working hard, he said.

Water a major issue in north Gujarat

According to Sisodia, water is a major issue in north Gujarat and people were not getting water as canals have broken. Cowshed operators say ₹500 crore set aside for them by the government was never paid, even when they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lumpy skin disease,” he alleged.

Asked on AAP’s stand on prohibition, currently in force in Gujarat, he said Kejriwal and the party’s state leadership have reiterated that the policy will continue. The parallel network of the liquor mafia will be stopped and there will be no more hooch tragedies in the state if the AAP is voted to power, Sisodia affirmed.

