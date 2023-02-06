Telangana Budget: Expenditure outlay at ₹2.90L Cr, ₹17.7K Cr set aside for Dalit Bandhu scheme

CM Chandrasekhar Rao's brainchild, Dalit Bandhu scheme, was allotted ₹17,700 crore. It provides financial assistance of ₹10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday (February 6) introduced the state Budget in the Assembly with an expenditure outlay of ₹2,90,396 crore for 2023-24.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s brainchild, Dalit Bandhu scheme, was allotted ₹17,700 crore. The scheme provides financial assistance at the rate of ₹10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice.

In the Budget, an amount of ₹36,750 crore is proposed as Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes while the Medical and Health Department gets ₹12,161 crore.

Providing statistics, Harish Rao said Telangana’s share in the country’s GDP grew to 4.9 per cent in 2020-21 from 4.1 per cent in 2014-15. The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to increase from ₹1,12,162 in 2013-14 to ₹3,17,115 in 2022-23, he said.

The Budget allotted ₹2,11,685 crore towards Revenue Expenditure and ₹37,525 crore for Capital Expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies)