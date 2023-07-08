PM Modi dubs KCR govt ‘most corrupt’; calls BRS, AAP partners in Delhi excise scam

The prime minister referred to the Delhi excise scam and claimed that it was for the first time in history that allegations of corruption deal between two parties and state governments were cropping up

In a veiled dig at the ruling BRS in Telangana and the AAP government in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 8) said that it was for the first time that allegations of corruption deal between two political parties and state governments were cropping up.

Pacts between two state governments for welfare and development issues like sharing water are common, but it is for the first time that such allegations are levelled against two parties, he said, referring to the Delhi excise policy scam.

While AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case, BRS leader and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha has been questioned by the ED in connection with the case.

‘Ab ki baar…’

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 6,100 crore at Warangal, Modi said that the BRS government has used the entire dictionary to shower abuses on the central government. He asserted that Telangana now says ‘Ab ki baar, BJP sarkar’, meaning it prefers a BJP government this time around.

Describing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government as the “most corrupt”, Modi said there was no project in Telangana devoid of corruption allegations. He further said the BJP had put up a good show in the 2021 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, and the party is now set to clean sweep BRS and Congress in the next assembly polls.

Recalling that Janga Reddy from Hanamkonda was one of the only two BJP Lok Sabha MPs the party had in the early days, the PM said, “Today, the BJP is the largest political party in the world. Telangana has a greater role in this.” He highlighted the Rs 36,000 crore worth National Highway projects taken up in Telangana. The state was allotted 17 times more funds in the railway budget as compared to 2014, he added.

KTR hits back

On the other hand, hitting back at Prime Minister Modi over his remarks on the BRS government, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said the PM has insulted the people of the state by setting up a Rs 520 crore wagon factory while “taking away” a Rs 20,000 crore locomotive factory to Gujarat.

Referring to the PM’s comments that there are thousands of teacher posts vacant in Telangana, KTR said it is like “pot calling the kettle black” as the Centre is not filling more than 16 lakh central government posts and is permanently privatising jobs in public sector units. “Before speaking about the vacancies in state universities, the PM should fill all the vacancies in the central universities across the country. The prime minister should respond to the issue of the governor not clearing the legislation brought out by our government on filling vacancies in universities,” the minister said.

KTR said Modi did not say a single word about the Bayyaram steel factory which was mentioned in the AP Bifurcation Act aiming to provide employment to 15,000 locals. He further alleged that it has become a habit of Modi to come to Telangana and lash out at the BRS government, speak lies, and give a lecture before leaving with “empty hands”.

