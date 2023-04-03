Mercury rises in Telangana, touches 43 degree C in several districts

While Bahadurpura in Hyderabad recorded 42.1 degree Celsius, the highest temperature at 43.1 degree C was recorded at Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district

While most of India is experiencing wet conditions, in Telangana the mercury has risen beyond 40 degree Celsius. Just two days into April, on Sunday, the weather stations of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded 42.1 degree Celsius in Hyderabad at Bahadurpura.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas though Bahadurpura was an exception. In most other areas, temperature stayed below between 37 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Touching 43 degree C mark

However, in several districts of the state, the mercury touched the 43-degree Celsius mark. While Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district recorded 43.1 degree Celsius, at several places in Nalgonda the temperature was recorded between 41 and 42 degree Celsius.

Day time temperatures also crossed 40 degrees Celsius in districts like Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal.

However, people in the state can look forward to some relief from dry and hot weather conditions.

IMD predicts relief

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad issued a yellow alert indicating thundershowers and lightening in Hyderabad and across Telangana till April 7. The yellow alert is a warning of possible severe weather conditions in the form of thundershowers and severe lightening episodes.

Usually in April, hot and humid afternoons in southern India are followed by showers in the evening. The trend in the upcoming week is expected to behave similarly with hot afternoons in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka with maximum temperature in the range of 35 to 40 degree Celsius.

From April 3 to 6, scattered light to moderate rains are expected in Kerala and Tamil Nadu while dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka until April 6 but scattered thunderstorms will occur by April 7 and 8.