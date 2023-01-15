Doppler weather radars to cover whole country by 2025: Jitendra Singh

Singh said the number of doppler radars in the county has increased from 15 in 2013 to 37 in 2023. India will add 25 more radars in the next two to three years, taking the number to 62, he added

The Meteorological department’s severe weather prediction accuracy has improved by around 40% in the last eight to nine years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday (January 15), while adding that the whole country will be covered by doppler weather radars by 2025.

Addressing the 148th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minister said disaster-related mortality has dropped to single digit with improvement in forecast.

Also Read: Minimum temperature decreases at most places in Kashmir; settles below freezing point

He said the number of doppler radars in the county has increased from 15 in 2013 to 37 in 2023. India will add 25 more radars in the next two to three years, taking the number to 62, he added.

Advertisement

“The entire country will be covered by doppler radars by 2025,” he said.

Also Read: North India braces for cold wave again, mercury may dip to 2 degrees in Delhi

The IMD on Sunday commissioned four doppler weather radars (DWRs) in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir which will bolster its weather monitoring capabilities in the western Himalayan region.

The four DWRs have been installed at Banihal Top in Jammu and Kashmir, Jot and Murari Devi in Himachal Pradesh and Surkanada Devi in Uttarakhand.

(With agency inputs)