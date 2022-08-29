Manipur woman accuses IKEA Hyderabad of racism; ‘appalling,’ says minister

A senior journalist has alleged that his wife, who hails from Manipur, was frisked while checking out of the store, while others before her were not

The IKEA showroom in Hyderabad has landed in controversy after a senior journalist tweeted that his wife hailing from Manipur was frisked while others before her were not.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday (August 29), described the incident as “appalling.”

Accusing the showroom of racism, Nitin Sethi, alleged that the person who checked his wife’s shopping bags, even sniggered at the fact that she had bought everything and did not even care to reply why she was singled out.

“Racist treatment at @IKEAIndia store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an international store. Cheers to another usual day,” Sethi tweeted on Sunday (August 28).

Racist treatment at @IKEAIndia store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day. #racism. — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) August 28, 2022

“And the supervisors said, yeah call the police if you want, we will deal. And it did not end there. Daily racism that our people face,” he said in another tweet.

The person who checked my wife's shopping bags, even sniggered that we had bought everything, didn't even care to reply why we were singled put. And the supervisors said, yeah call police if you want, we will deal. And it didnt end there. Daily racism that our people face. — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) August 28, 2022

Sethi’s wife Akoijam Sunita retweeted his tweet.

I was one of the many who bought stuffs at @IKEAIndia Hyderabad today. but i was the only one whose purchased items were checked one by one. if this is not #racism then what is it? the senior staffs there were far from helpful. does @IKEA endorse such behavior? https://t.co/DAeYW6hP2E — akoijam sunita (@akoi_Jam) August 28, 2022

Responding to Sethi’s allegations, IKEA India in a tweet said it believes that equality is a human right and condemns all forms of racism.

“Hei, at IKEA, we believe that equality is a human right, and we condemn all forms of racism and prejudice. We regret the inconvenience caused to you while following the mandatory billing protocol,” the Swedish furniture maker said.

Hej, at IKEA, we believe that equality is a human right, and we condemn all forms of racism and prejudice. We regret the inconvenience caused to you while following the mandatory billing protocol. (1/3) — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) August 28, 2022

As a process, customers who self-checkout are requested for a final check before leaving the store to ensure the billing is correct and customers do not face any problems regarding double charging, repeat scanning of products etc, IKEA said in another tweet.

As a process, customers who self-checkout are requested for a final check before leaving the store to ensure the billing is correct and customers do not face any problems regarding double charging, repeat scanning of products etc. (2/3) — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) August 28, 2022

“This is appalling and absolutely unacceptable @IKEAIndia. Please ensure a proper apology is issued and more importantly, educate, sensitise and train your staff to respect all your customers graciously. Hope you will make amends asap,” Rama Rao tweeted.

This is appalling and absolutely unacceptable @IKEAIndia Please ensure a proper apology is issued & more importantly educate, sensitise & train your staff to respect all your customers graciously Hope you will make amends asap https://t.co/l84GimoIrM — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 29, 2022

