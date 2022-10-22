Hyderabad: Newly married doctor couple dies of geyser electrocution

It is suspected that the couple who got married just a couple of months ago, died due to an electric shock triggered by a faulty wire connection to the bathroom geyser

A doctor couple in their twenties was on Thursday (October 20) found dead in the bathroom of their house in the Khader Bagh locality of Hyderabad.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Syed Nisaruddin, a doctor, and his wife, 22-year-old Umme Mohimeen Saimah, a final-year MBBS student.

Saima had spoken to her father on Thursday morning and had promised to call back later.

After several calls to Saima went unanswered, her family broke into her apartment.

According to Saima’s father, “When we went into the house, we put off the power supply, suspecting something may have gone wrong and then entered through a window and found the couple dead.”

“It appears that Syed Nisaruddin went in to save his wife who appears to have suffered an electric shock. He got a shock himself,” the father added.

Investigating officer sub-inspector S Shruthi said: “This may have happened on Thursday morning. But till late evening, no one checked. Only at 11:30 pm, after we were informed, we went in, found them dead. It appears that the husband went in to save the wife but both succumbed.”

Syed Nisaruddin and his wife Saima had on Wednesday (October 19) night, returned from Suryapet.

Their bodies have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.