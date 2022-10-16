Four suffer electric shock during Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress promises aid

Rahul Gandhi visits injured in hospital; Congress promises Rs 1 lakh each for all four

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to report an accident that took place during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Bellary (or Ballari) on Sunday. Some people suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole, he posted on Facebook.

News agencies reported that four persons were injured in the incident, and the Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh in financial help to all four.

The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Bellary. “I am happy to see that they have not suffered any major injuries, and their morale continues to remain high,” Rahul wrote in the Facebook post.

“Even in this moment of distress, the spirit of the #BharatJodoYatra took over,” Rahul added in the post. He urged everyone “involved in the Yatra to take safety precautions” while forging ahead in the “mission to unite India.”

AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, also visited the injured in hospital. Surjewala tweeted, “…Sh. Rahul Gandhi deputed me and Nagendra, MLA to visit the Civil Hospital. God is kind as everyone is fine. INC will give ₹1 Lakh financial help to all four.”

