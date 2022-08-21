Don’t fall prey to BJP antics, give it a loud message: KCR tells Munugode voters

The Telangana chief minister who addressed a mega meeting in the poll-bound constituency on Saturday told voters that the BJP plans to stop all schemes they are benefitting from including free electricity to farms, once it comes to power

Launching the campaign for the forthcoming by-election in the Munugode Assembly constituency on Saturday (August 20), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the bypoll is going to be a life and death issue for the people and the state.

Without mincing words, he said the fight would be between Telangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A lakh of people are getting Rythu Bandhu scheme benefit in Telangana; 40,000 people are getting old-age pension and 8,000 physically challenged people have been sanctioned pension. All these benefits would stop if Modi wins the election,” KCR told voters at a meeting on Saturday.

It was also for the first time after the formation of the state that the chief minister spoke about the need for a broad-based coalition of progressive forces to defeat Modi in the state.

The meeting known as Praja Deevena (blessing of people), scheduled a day before union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the town, was organized as a show of strength. It was also attended by the CPI which extended unstinted support to KCR.

No TRS, no schemes

During his address, KCR also indicated that voting the BJP to power would also end the free power supply to the agricultural sector. If the BJP were to win the election, Prime Minister Modi would fix meters to agricultural borewells in Telangana, he said.

“Modi is insisting on fixing the meters to agricultural connections. I am fighting against the meters with the hope that you are my strength and would support me in this fight with Modi. If you vote for BJP, Modi would come and say that people had not paid heed to KCR and voted for meters. BJP’s win means agriculture meters,” he cautioned to a large crowd that had assembled for the campaign meeting.

The chief minister arrived at the venue by road with a convoy consisting of thousands of cars. The ‘car rally’ that started at Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister official residence in Hyderabad, was supplemented by many mini car rallies led by ministers and MLAs, and MLCs. The ruling TRS took every care to demonstrate that the constituency’s people were with the party.

Congress stronghold up for grabs

Munugode, a stronghold of the Congress for a long time, is bound for polls following the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy. Reddy is expected to join the BJP on Sunday in the presence of Amit Shah.

The bypolls assumes significance, especially when the BJP wants to wrest the seat from the Congress to demonstrate that the ‘saffron juggernaut’ is unstoppable. For TRS, the election is more crucial to prove that there has been no ‘anti-incumbency at work’ against KCR. At the same time, it is imperative for the Congress to retain the seat to keep its flock together before next year’s Assembly elections.

Swipes at Modi

As expected, KCR in his address targeted Prime Minister Modi, stating that the latter has proved himself as an enemy of the state by levelling constant allegations of dynastic rule and corruption against the KCR family.

Curiously KCR totally ignored the presence of Congress.

Alleging that the Union government was trying to topple the governments in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Telangana, states ruled by regional parties, by creating ‘Shindes’ and prompting ED raids, KCR said he was not alone in the fight against Modi. Ridiculing the threat of ED raids, KCR said, “what would they find in raids when he doesn’t possess anything?”

He warned the voters against falling prey to “BJP’s antics,” and said that the vote of the constituency should become a clear and loud message of Telangana against the BJP and New Delhi.

“The win in Munugode will not add anything to TRS strength. TRS is already on a strong footing. It’s not the winning of a TRS candidate that I am talking about. It is the message of winning with a huge margin I want. A huge majority will carry the strongest message to Delhi. Munugode should echo the voice of Telangana,” KCR said.

He asked people not to waste their vote by giving it to the Congress, KCR said, “Give the sword to the right warrior. Giving the sword to one and asking the other to fight is wrong.”