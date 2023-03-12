BRS ‘greets’ Amit Shah in Hyderabad with ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ taunt

Party MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha was grilled for nine hours by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case on Saturday

Smarting from K Kavitha’s nine-hour grilling in the Delhi excise policy case, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday (March 12) gave a sarcastic welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad with a “Washing Powder Nirma” hoarding.

Shah was in Hyderabad to attend the 54th CISF Raising Day parade.

The poster was in continuation of various others that surfaced on the walls of Hyderabad against BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, when the BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The latest hoarding came up at JBS junction. It featured morphed images of the “Nirma girl” with faces of BJP leaders who joined the party from others, including Himanta Biswa Sharma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Arjun Khotkar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Eshwarappa, and Virupakshappa. At the bottom, it said, “Welcome To Amit Shah”.

The Nirma ad is used sarcastically to denote that when leaders join the BJP, they become “clean”.

“BRS spending public money on hoardings”

Senior BJP leader and former MLC, N Ramchander Rao, condemned the incidents. “BRS leaders have developed a habit of displaying hoardings without naming themselves because they are afraid of action by law enforcement agencies. It has become a habit to display such hoardings, showing the BJP government and BJP party leaders in a bad light,” he told ANI.

The BJP leader said they did the same thing when PM Narendra Modi had visited Hyderabad during the national executive meetings. He alleged that BRS leaders were spending lakhs and crores of rupees on such hoardings to spread falsehood and hatred against the BJP and BJP leaders.

“We condemn such incidents. This is not a democracy; it is a mockery of democracy. They (BRS) are misusing freedom of speech and freedom of expression. BRS leaders, whatever they may say, everyone knows who is clean, how clean they are, and who is at fault. Today, BRS cannot claim to be clean just because they are in the ruling party, and they have a lot of money so that they can buy helicopters, use chartered flights, destroy phones, and destroy laptops. Whatever it may be, spending public money on huge hoardings is objectionable,” he added.

(With agency inputs)