TN hopes to set up offshore wind island in Gulf Of Mannar with Danish help

Government officials said the Denmark companies are to help set up offshore wind power projects in the Gulf of Mannar

Tamil Nadu is looking to set up offshore wind power projects along the Gulf of Mannar. A few years back two offshore wind masts were set up in the Gulf of Mannar and along the Gujarat coast and in both masts the wind power generations were successful.

Government officials said the Denmark companies are to help set up offshore wind power projects in the Gulf of Mannar. A few days back a group of Denmark companies called on chief minister M K Stalin and discussed setting up offshore wind power projects.

Based on the preliminary studies carried out by the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) in collaboration with various multilateral agencies, the Government has identified eight zones each off the coast of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as potential offshore wind energy zones.

Advertisement

Also read: Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu coast by Friday morning, says IMD

The NIWE had commissioned LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) equipment in November 2017 for the measurement of wind resources off the coast of Gujarat. Wind measurement data collection for two years has been completed and also validated with a ground-mounted wind monitoring station at Jafrabad, Gujarat.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has already allocated the required budget to NIWE for the installation/commissioning of three LiDARs off the coast of Tamil Nadu in the Gulf of Mannar for carrying out offshore wind measurements at specific locations along with geotechnical investigations.

The installation of LiDAR off the Tamil Nadu coast could not be done in April 2018 because of opposition from the local fisherman community. NIWE has once again initiated the process of getting required clearances from various agencies for alternative locations.

Also read: Climate action plan: TN govt has a long, arduous road ahead

“The tariff for the offshore wind power is around Rs 9 per unit and we need to bring down the tariff and countries like Denmark can help bring down the tariff,” said a senior NIWE official.

“Tamil Nadu is looking at $5-10 billion renewable sector investment with Danish participation, including an energy island in the Gulf of Mannar. The island may produce 4-10 GW. If it materialises, the project will be the first offshore floating wind park in India,” said a senior official in the Secretariat.

Also read: Rising sea levels to pose threat to memorials on Marina Beach

“Discussions included setting up a centre of excellence for offshore wind energy in Chennai, envisioning an energy island – an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Mannar and an immediate action plan for climate change by the government of Tamil Nadu,” said the official.

Recently, Tamil Nadu signed MoU with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd to set up renewable power projects. Thus with an offshore wind island, Tamil Nadu will see more green power in the future.