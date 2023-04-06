TN fake videos of attacks on migrant workers: Bihar YouTuber booked under NSA

Kashyap had on April 5 appeared before the Madurai district court which ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody for 15 days, following which he was sent to the Madurai central prison

YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested for spreading fake videos of Bihar migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday (April 6), police said.

Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against Kashyap and a special police team arrested him from Bihar.

According to Madurai Superintendent of Police, Shiva Prasad, “Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, has been detained under the NSA Act,” Shiva Prasad told PTI.

YouTuber Manish Kashyap who has been sent to judicial custody till April 19 for posting fake videos of migrant labourers from Bihar "being attacked" in Tamil Nadu has been booked under National Security Act (NSA). — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Kashyap had on Wednesday (April 5) appeared before the Madurai district court which ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody for 15 days, following which he was sent to the Madurai central prison.

Cases have been filed against Kashyap and others for spreading fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

