Tamil Nadu petitions President over Governor Ravi

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu refused to disclose the contents of the communication, repeatedly insisting that it was on behalf of the government and handed over by the Law Minister

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (January 12) submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu against Governor R N Ravi amid an escalating row with him.

The contents of the memorandum, authored by Chief Minister M K Stalin, were not immediately known.

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu told reporters in New Delhi that Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy led a delegation to the President and handed over the memorandum.

Baalu refused to divulge the content of the communication, repeatedly insisting that it was on behalf of the government and handed over by the Law Minister.

“What the chief minister said has been conveyed to the President,” he said, flanked by Regupathy and Lok Sabha member A Raja.

Blazing row

Thursday’s development follows a raging row between the Tamil Nadu government and the governor, which touched a new low after the latter walked out of the Assembly on Monday after his customary address.

Ravi deviated from the address that day, provoking the chief minister to move a resolution that the governor’s original speech, and not what he read out, should go on record.

The Tamil Nadu government and the governor have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu.

The governor also insists on using “Tamizhagam” to describe Tamil Nadu, angering the DMK and other parties.

The chorus for Ravi’s recall has grown stronger in the state, especially from DMK allies. The BJP has, however, backed the governor.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had in November last year also urged President Murmu to sack Ravi, alleging he had violated the oath he took under the Constitution.

