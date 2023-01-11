TN Governor’s guest’s recording goes to Privileges panel

The matter was raised by ruling DMK legislator TRB Rajaa, who accused the unnamed person of committing a breach of privilege

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on Wednesday referred to the Privileges Committee, the recording of the House Proceedings by a friend of Governor RN Ravi with a mobile telephone.

The matter was raised by ruling DMK legislator TRB Rajaa, who accused the unnamed person – a guest of the Governor – of committing a breach of privilege. Speaker M Appavu referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges for its consideration.

Rajaa, who spoke after Question Hour, said the incident happened on January 9 when the guest made the recording from the visitors’ gallery. That was the day when the Governor’s customary address of the year to the House led to political bedlam.

Mobiles not allowed

Rajaa said mobile phones were not allowed inside the House and recording proceedings went against the rules. He said he took up the matter with Assembly authorities.

Rajaa urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges.

