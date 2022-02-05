Tamil Nadu parties agree to resend NEET Exemption Bill to governor

‘It is the demand of eight crore people to give exemption from NEET exam, passed unanimously in the state assembly,’ CM says

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said the state assembly will clear a Bill seeking exemption from the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for medical exams and send it again to the governor for his approval.

Five months after the assembly adopted the Bill, Governor RN Ravi returned it for reconsideration earlier this week.

On Saturday most political parties with representation in the House unanimously resolved to send the Bill again to Raj Bhavan to forward it for presidential assent.

The main opposition AIADMK did not take part in the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, but the party said it would support all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP also skipped the meeting.

On Saturday Stalin said the governor had kept the Bill with him for 143 days before finally returning it. A press release from the governor’s office said that after a detailed study, Ravi had found the Bill against the interests of students – especially those from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. He also cited the Supreme Court’s verdict in the CMC Vellore case, which directed Tamil Nadu to allot students for PG admissions to Christian Medical College Vellore for the academic year 2021-22 from the NEET merit list of students belonging to the Christian minority after counselling is conducted by the state selection committee.

Responses to the governor’s comments for returning the bill will be added to the latest assembly resolution.

“It is the demand of eight crore people to give exemption from NEET exam, passed unanimously in the state assembly. I ask you all – representatives of political parties – to give your valuable feedback in today’s all-party meeting,” Stalin said.

Shortly after, the DMK chief said: “I met the governor over the issue. A resolution for exemption was passed at the [all-party] meeting. I also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting when he opened 11 new medical colleges.”

“The CMC Vellore verdict the governor cites is different from the legislative powers of the state legislature,” the CM said.

The government passed the exemption bill in September 2001, with Stalin saying NEET favours affluent classes who can afford private coaching.

In his Republic Day message, however, the governor took a stand against the Bill: “Before the introduction of the NEET, the share of students from government schools to seats in government medical colleges was hardly 1 per cent. Thanks to the affirmative action of 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, that number has improved significantly.”

For nearly 10 years, Tamil Nadu had no entrance exam for medical admissions and the state made this on the basis of Class 12 marks. In 2006, the former governor had forwarded this and presidential assent was obtained. The DMK was in power at that time too.