The Federal webinar: ‘Does NEET violate federal spirit of Constitution?’

The webinar will take place on Saturday from 6:00pm to 7:30pm

The Federal webinar on “Does NEET Medical violate the federal spirit of India’s constitution?”

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate of the Supreme Court P. Wilson; senior advocates Mohan V. Katarki and Balaji Srinivasan; specialist in emergency medicine Dr. Tamorish Kole; and Chennai-based general practitioner Dr. P.M. Yazhini will take part in the webinar. The webinar will be moderated by The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S. Srinivasan. You can livestream the webinar on YouTube by using the link attached below: