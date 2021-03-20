COVID-19 alert: TN shuts classroom sessions for classes 9, 10 and 11

Standard 12 classes would continue though, considering the students have an all-important board exam in May

Increasing COVID-19 cases has prompted the Tamil Nadu government to stop physical classroom sessions for classes 9, 10 and 11 from Monday (March 22). However, standard 12 classes would continue, considering the students have an all-important board exam in May.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 board exams, except for Tamil Nadu State Board, will be conducted as scheduled. Students appearing for these exams will also be allowed to attend special preparatory classes till the board exams begin. Hostels will remain open as well, a government order said.

The order further stated: “Now, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has stated that in the light of increasing trend of COVID cases from a public health point of view, it would not be advisable to continue the classes at least for classes 9, 10 and 11.”

“The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, however, stated that as far as Class 12 is concerned, they may be permitted to function as the number of students will be lesser and as they also have to face the Board Examination by strict follow-up of all SOPs,” it said.

Meanwhile, online classes for 9th, 10th and 11th will continue.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,087 new cases on Friday (March 19), with Chennai alone contributing 421 cases and four deaths.