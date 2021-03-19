Uddhav hints at lockdown as Maharashtra gets new curbs due to COVID surge

However, Thackeray said he trusts people that they will cooperate and follow the norms on their own

With rising number of COVID-19 cases beginning to worry the Maharashtra administration, the state government imposed restrictions on drama halls and auditoriums on Friday, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that lockdown is an option.

The decision of allowing the theatres and auditoriums with only 50% capacity till March 31 as well as other restrictions comes a day after the state witnessed its highly one-day spike of 25,833 COVID-19 cases, crossing its previous highest-rise recorded last September.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while stating lockdown is an option, said he trusts people that they will cooperate and follow the norms on their own. Speaking to reporters, he also appealed people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus without fear.

Thackeray said that when the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight it with, but now vaccines are there to act as a shield. “The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine,” he said.

There have been a few instances where a person caught infection after vaccination, but such cases are not “life-threatening,” Thackeray said. “Everyone should get vaccinated without fear,” he sought to allay doubts over inoculation.

Restrictions imposed in the state:

The new restrictions imposed in Maharashtra require private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, to function only with 50 per cent of their capacity. For government and semi-government offices, the office head will take a decision regarding the staff attendance and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

As per a government notification, the drama theatres and auditoriums will not be used for religious, political, cultural and social gatherings. If the order is violated, the drama halls and auditoriums concerned will have to remain closed for a period until the pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government, it said.

Violations shall attract penalties under the law for the owner of the premises.

On March 15, the state government had notified that cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices, except those related to health and essential services, will function at 50 per cent of their capacity. But the Friday’s order has included drama theatres and auditoriums as well.

The order, however, allowed manufacturing sector to function at full capacity, but advised that the workforce be reduced to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor. For maintaining social distancing, manufacturing units may be allowed to increase working shifts as approved by local authorities. No entry to be allowed without masks, temperature measuring devices to be used to ensure no one with fever gets an entry, it said.

[With inputs from agencies]