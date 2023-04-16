Stalin thanks Kejriwal for commending Tamil Nadu Bill on governors’ time limit

Kejriwal wrote to Stalin, appreciating the TN Assembly for passing a resolution seeking a timeframe for governors to approve Bills passed by state legislatures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has thanked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for commending his government’s bill on governors, asserting that “the sovereignty of the legislature is supreme in any democracy”.

Kejriwal wrote to Stalin on Saturday (April 15), appreciating the Tamil Nadu Assembly for passing a resolution seeking a timeframe for governors to approve Bills passed by state legislatures. The Delhi CM said his government would also bring a similar resolution in Delhi Assembly in the next session.

Stalin’s tweet

On Sunday (April 16), Stalin tweeted: “Thank you Hon Arvind Kejriwal for commending TNLA’s resolution & joining our bandwagon. Indeed, the sovereignty of the legislature is supreme in any democracy. No ‘appointed’ Governor shall undermine the legislative power & responsibilities of ‘elected’ Govts.”

“Let the fire spread,” he added in Tamil.

Stalin had on Wednesday (April 12) urged non-BJP states to pass resolutions in their respective assemblies, urging the Centre to fix a time limit for governors to approve Bills passed by the legislatures. The TN Assembly passed a resolution in this connection last week.

(With agency inputs)