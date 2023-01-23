Tamil Nadu: 4 killed as crane crashes during temple festival; video goes viral

In the video, people were seen screaming and running helter-skelter, as the crane hit the ground. Some of the onlookers who recovered from the shock rushed to the help of the injured and shifted them to hospital with the help of the police.

Four people died and at least six were injured when a crane suddenly collapsed during a temple festival in Arakkonam in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu, late on Sunday night (January 22), police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the video has gone viral on social media.

The crane was used by the devotees to perambulate around the temple and a few devotees were accepting flower garlands from those who had gathered to fulfil a vow when the incident occurred, police said on Monday.

“The crane collapsed all of a sudden and three people died. Seven persons who were injured were rushed to the government hospital for treatment. And of them, one man succumbed on Monday morning,” a senior police official said.

The dead have been identified as S Bhoopalan (40), B Jothibabu (17), K Muthukumar (39) and Chinnasamy (60). The Mayilerum thiruvizha event at the Droupadiamman and Mandiamman temples at Kezhaveethi, Nemelli, in Arakkonam, is an annual ritual held after the harvest festival (Pongal).

In the video, people were seen screaming and running helter-skelter, as the crane hit the ground. Some of the onlookers who recovered from the shock rushed to the help of the injured and shifted them to the hospital with the help of the police.

Nemelli police have detained the crane operator in connection with the accident.