Tamil Nadu: 14-year-old boy killed by bull in Jallikattu event in Dharmapuri

Gokul and his relatives had gone to watch the Jallikattu event when the tragic incident happened

A 14-year-old youth who had come to attend Jallikattu, a bull-taming event in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, lost his life after he was impaled by a bull. The incident took place at the village of Thadangam.

Gokul, along with his family members, had gone to observe the Jallikattu event when the accident occurred. He was seriously hurt when a bull gored him in the abdomen. He was quickly taken to the government hospital in Dharmapuri but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Also Read: Deaths at recent jallikattu events revive debates around a gory sport

The police in Dharmapuri have begun an inquiry and are analysing footage to determine the precise cause of Gokul’s injury. This is the fourth death in connection to Jallikkattu this year.

Advertisement

Jallikattu: What is it?

Jallikattu is a well-known event that takes place in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival, typically in mid-January. The tamer who can hold on to the hump of the bull for the longest duration is declared the winner.

This sport is commonly practiced in Tamil Nadu as part of Mattu Pongal, the third day of the Pongal festival which is a four-day-long celebration.

Also Read: Bull tamer gored to death at Madurai Jallikattu event

The Tamil word ‘mattu’ refers to bulls, and the third day of the festival is dedicated to honouring the cattle which are an essential component of farming.

The controversy surrounding the sport persists, with some asserting that it violates animal rights, and others arguing for the preservation of the cultural and traditional practices of the community.