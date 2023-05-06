Stalin’s veiled swipe at Ravi; lists ‘Dravidian model’ govt’s achievements

TN CM's remark came in the wake of Governor Ravi’s comment that the Dravidian model is only a "political slogan" and a desperate bid to sustain an "expired ideology"

The Dravidian model of governance could not be understood by those who differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday in a veiled attack on Governor RN Ravi.

There was no need for him to answer those who question the Dravidian model and the happiness on the face of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes provided the answer, Stalin said in his address at an event in Chennai to mark the completion of DMK regime’s two years in office.

The CM’s remark assume significance in the wake of Ravi’s comment that the Dravidian model of governance is only a “political slogan” and a desperate bid to sustain an “expired ideology.”

Stalin said Tamil classic Tirukkural’s position was that all people are equal by birth and the Dravidian model of governance was aimed at “ellorukkum ellamum”, everything for everybody.

Dravidian model

Avoiding naming Ravi, he said that those who, by virtue of their power and arrogance, differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion, cannot understand the Dravidian model.

“The learned people of Tamil Nadu, who voted the DMK to power with the confidence of a new dawn, fully understand what the Dravidian model is all about. There is no need to be concerned about those who hold positions that are not related to the people. It is sufficient to do our duty and I am working with this goal,” he said.

“During the past two years, the Fort St George campus, the power centre which houses the state secretariat, has become a place of protecting the welfare of the poor people,” he said, adding, “The face of this regime is not autocracy, it is egalitarianism. The face of this government is not sanathanam (Dharma), it is social justice. That is why it is being criticised by a few and it is liked by many.”

Stalin reiterated that the DMK regime’s building blocks are the ideals such as social justice, equal justice, self-respect and brotherhood.

‘Fulfilling promises’

Without naming the previous AIADMK regime, he said steps were being taken to address the “deterioration” witnessed during the previous rule. The government is working on securing the state’s rights from the Centre and a dawn is created. “I will fully work towards fulfilling all the (electoral assurances made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election) promises.”

The chief minister said the government has reached out to all the eight-crore people in one way or the other through its welfare programmes. He listed a slew of initiatives, including special nutrition for children, Rs 1,000 assistance to girl students, fare-free travel for women in government-run town buses, breakfast for students in state-run schools and free electricity to farmers.

Pension orders

The event marked the beginning of distribution of orders granting pension to one lakh beneficiaries. The CM presented orders to 10 persons. He gave debit cards to 10 girl students under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme that provides Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to girl students to pursue higher education.

Stalin released ‘Penning down change’, a book by the Information and Public Relations Department on the achievements of the two-year DMK rule.

State ministers, including Duraimurugan (Water Resources), K Ponmudi (Higher Education), top officials led by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and MPs and MLAs took part.

(With Agency inputs)