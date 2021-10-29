Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after he turns up for routine check-up

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he reportedly went there for a ‘routine health check-up.’

Sources said the 70-year-old actor had gone to Kauvery Hospital for a routine medical examination. The hospital is yet to issue a health statement.

“It is a health check-up done routinely. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up,” the actor’s publicist Riaz K. Ahmed was quoted as saying by Agencies.

Rajinikath had recently returned from Delhi after receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. He had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The veteran actor’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, told Puthiyathalaimurai TV that he was in the hospital for his ‘annual full-body check-up.’

Rajinikanth had taken a ‘cue from God’ and abandoned his idea to wade into politics, earlier this year. The actor was about to make political entry with his party, the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). He had to be but hospitalised in Hyderabad with severe blood pressure fluctuation. Later, the actor announced that he was dissolving the party. “I see this as a warning from God,” he had said then, ahead of dissolving the party.

Twitter and social media was awash with fans wishing him good health and speedy recovery. The superstar’s new Film, ‘Annaatthe’ is slated for Diwali release and its teaser was released on Wednesday.