Probe will reveal motive behind spread of migrant-attack videos: TN DGP

Eleven cases registered and three arrests made regarding spread of rumours and circulation of fake videos in Tamil Nadu; police collect digital evidence from recovered mobile phones

A thorough investigation will reveal the reason behind those spreading the fake videos of alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, state Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu has said.

The situation has returned to normal among the migrant workforce due to confidence-building measures by the government, but the police are strictly monitoring everything, as it is “critical,” Babu told reporters in Coimbatore on Thursday (March 9).

Eleven cases have been registered and three arrests made regarding spreading rumours and circulating fake videos across the state while police are collecting digital evidence from the recovered mobile phones, he said.

Also read: Man arrested from Jamui for fake videos of attacks on Bihar migrants in TN

Advertisement

CCTV cameras installed

Special state police teams are camping in Bhopal, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Patna to grab hold of the absconding accused in the case, he said.

The DGP, along with the City Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, has interacted with industrialists in the region, particularly Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore, in connection with the safety of workers, he said.

Assuring the well-being of migrant workers, Babu said protection has been given to their habitats, and CCTV cameras have been installed in many places.

Also read: Deft handling by Stalin, Nitish govts helps cool down TN migrants issue

When asked about the protection given to the workers returning by trains to Tamil Nadu, as many had gone home to celebrate Holi, the top police officer said the Railway Protection Force would ensure their safety.

Political angle being probed

To a query regarding the possible role of political parties behind the issue, he said such an angle was also being investigated. He added that five nodal officers had been appointed to liaise between the workers and their respective state government officials if any untoward incidents took place.

Earlier in the week, a delegation of the Bihar government visited the state to take stock of the situation regarding the safety of the sizeable migrant workforce in Tamil Nadu, most of whom come from the northern state. The team met Tamil Nadu government officials and travelled to the industrial units in the western region to check on the condition of people from Bihar working there.

(With agency inputs)