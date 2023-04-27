Palaniswami meets Amit Shah in Delhi

In his first trip to the national capital after being elevated in March as the party's general secretary, which also got the Election Commission's stamp of approval recently, Palaniswami met Shah at his residence

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday (April 27).

In his first trip to the national capital after being elevated in March as the party’s general secretary, which also got the Election Commission’s stamp of approval recently, Palaniswami met Shah at his residence.

Also read: EPS elected AIADMK general secretary after Madras HC rejects OPS’ petitions

It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

Advertisement

The AIADMK and BJP are in alliance in Tamil Nadu and the EPS-Shah meeting came in the backdrop of some reported differences between the leadership of the two parties in the southern state.

IN March, Palaniswami was elevated as the AIADMK’s general secretary, taking over complete control of the decades-old organisation minutes after a high court green signal on the leadership issue involving his rival O Panneerselvam (OPS).