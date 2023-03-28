EPS elected AIADMK general secretary after Madras HC rejects OPS’ petitions

Madras High Court judge Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejected the interim applications of OPS and his supporters seeking a stay on the AIADMK general secretary polls.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday (March 28) was elevated as the AIADMK’s general secretary, taking over complete control of the decades-old organisation minutes after a High Court green signal on the leadership issue involving his rival O Panneerselvam (OPS).

Soon after the ruling, EPS, the party’s 68-year old interim general secretary was announced elected unanimously to the top post at the party headquarters by the election authorities concerned.

OPS has applied for an urgent appeal under a division bench of the High Court.

The former chief minister thanked his supporters for his elevation. Many jubilant leaders of the main opposition party said his elevation would enable him steer the AIADMK towards better days.

Celebrations were seen at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai after the high court passed its order.

The July 11, 2022 meet of the AIADMK general council, the party’s highest decision making body had expelled Panneerselvam and his aides for alleged anti-party activities in the wake of the leadership battle involving the two leaders.

The Salem strongman’s supporters had backed him for the single leader post, even as the party was previously led by Pannnerselvam and Palaniswami as the coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively, then.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

