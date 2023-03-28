EPS elected AIADMK general secretary after Madras HC rejects OPS’ petitions

Madras High Court judge Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejected the interim applications of OPS and his supporters seeking a stay on the AIADMK general secretary polls.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday (March 28) was elevated as the AIADMK’s general secretary, taking over complete control of the decades-old organisation minutes after a High Court green signal on the leadership issue involving his rival O Panneerselvam (OPS).

Madras High Court judge Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejected the interim applications of OPS and his supporters seeking a stay on the AIADMK general secretary polls.

Soon after the ruling, EPS, the party’s 68-year old interim general secretary was announced elected unanimously to the top post at the party headquarters by the election authorities concerned.

#WATCH | Celebrations at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai after Madras High Court Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejected interim applications by O Paneerselvam & his supporters seeking stay on AIADMK general secretary polls. Edappadi Palaniswami now becomes the party’s General… pic.twitter.com/pFG6pbOPsA — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

OPS has applied for an urgent appeal under a division bench of the High Court.

Advertisement

The former chief minister thanked his supporters for his elevation. Many jubilant leaders of the main opposition party said his elevation would enable him steer the AIADMK towards better days.

Celebrations were seen at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai after the high court passed its order.

Tamil Nadu | AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s supporters celebrate at the party headquarters in Chennai after Madras High Court Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejects interim applications filed by O Paneerselvam & his supporters seeking stay on AIADMK general secretary… pic.twitter.com/DFd4ipg5RC — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

The July 11, 2022 meet of the AIADMK general council, the party’s highest decision making body had expelled Panneerselvam and his aides for alleged anti-party activities in the wake of the leadership battle involving the two leaders.

The Salem strongman’s supporters had backed him for the single leader post, even as the party was previously led by Pannnerselvam and Palaniswami as the coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively, then.

(With inputs from agencies)

