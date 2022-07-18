Kallakurichi student death: TN private schools declare holiday on July 18

The announcement for the closure of schools has come despite a warning from the Directorate Of Matriculation Schools.

A day after violence erupted at a residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district over the death of a schoolgirl, private schools in the state will remain closed on Monday (July 18), according to Tamil Nadu private school associations.

On Sunday, protesters demanded justice over the death of the schoolgirl and allegedly set on fire at least 13 buses, including three police vehicles, and pelted stones.

The Class 12 student was found dead on July 13 on the school hostel premises. According to the police, a suicide note was found which allegedly blamed some of her teachers for putting her under pressure due to her poor performance and also asked the school to refund her annual school fee to her parents.

The Revenue Divisional Officer of Kallakurichi has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Kallakurichi taluk, Chinna Salem, and Nainarpalayam Firkas following violence.

CM assures of action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said police are investigating and culprits would be punished.

“The situation in Kallakurichi is deplorable. At the conclusion of the ongoing police investigation into the student’s death, the culprits will surely be punished,” Stalin tweeted in Tamil.

“I have ordered the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police to go to Kallakurichi. I request the public to keep calm by trusting the government’s actions,” he added in another tweet.

What school associations said

The Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association condemned the attack on the school and said to express solidarity, all private schools in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Monday.

R Visalakshi, president, Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, said, “Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association regrets the untimely demise of the student. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. But the attack on the private school in Kalakurichi is strongly condemned. To express our solidarity, private schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Monday.”

Another school association – Tamil Nadu Nursey, Primary, Matriculation, and CBSE Schools Association too declared a holiday for the schools in the state and demanded strict action against those involved in the violence.

“Proper inquiry must be initiated to find out the truth behind the death of the child. Also, it is atrocious how the government let miscreants damage the school premises. Strict action must be taken against them. To condemn this, schools in the State will remain shut on Monday. The government has invited us for talks with them,” KR Nandakumar, state secretary, TN Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, and CBSE Schools Association, said.

The announcement for the closure of schools has come despite a warning from the Directorate Of Matriculation Schools. It had said there was no permission given for a strike and added it would take strict action against those schools which declare a holiday.