Violence in Kallakurichi, TN over schoolgirl’s death; Sec 144 imposed

Violence erupted at a residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district as protesters demanding justice over the death of a schoolgirl allegedly set on fire at least 13 buses, including three police vehicles, and pelted stones Sunday morning.

The Revenue Divisional Officer of Kallakurichi has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Kallakurichi taluk, Chinna Salem, and Nainarpalayam Firkas following violence.

Several people, including senior police officers, were allegedly injured in the stone-pelting at the residential school in Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem. According to local reports, around 2,000 people gathered at the school where the Class 12 student was found dead on July 13. All major youth groups in the area had mobilised people through WhatsApp groups and social media for the protest.

Before this, protests by local residents on Wednesday were quelled by a promise of strong action against the school.

Police officers injured

On Sunday, the protests reportedly began around 10 am and turned violent around 10.30 am. The mob pelted stones and ransacked the school’s building, classrooms and the principal’s cabin, and set school buses parked on the campus on fire. According to the police, at least 13 buses were attacked, most of which were burned, and three police vehicles were also set on fire.

“The district superintendent was among those who were injured in the stone-pelting before a police team was able to manage the situation,” NDTV quoted an official. Several people, including senior police officers, were allegedly injured in stone-pelting.

“Minister C V Ganesan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ally and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan were among the prominent leaders who visited the victim’s family and vowed to take up the case with the chief minister’s office for action against the school management,” said a senior police officer from the district who was at the spot.

Suicide note found

“A suicide note was also found in her hostel. Even though the family had been promised action, people were organising a protest today,” added the officer.

The police shifted the body to the Government Medical College in Kallakurichi for a postmortem examination after school administrators reported the death. A purported suicide note by the girl mentioned difficulties she faced in various subjects as well as the callous handling of the matter by several teachers, according to the police.

The letter allegedly blamed some of her teachers for putting her under pressure due to her poor performance and also asked the school to refund her annual school fee to her parents.