Kalakshetra board sets up independent inquiry committee to probe sexual abuse allegations

The independent inquiry committee set up by Kalakshetra board is to be headed by Justice (Retd) K Kannan and will include Letika Saran, former Tamil Nadu DGP, and Dr Shobha Varthaman

A three-member independent inquiry committee has been set up by the Kalakshetra Foundation board to probe the allegations of sexual abuse that have surfaced at the premier arts institution located in Chennai. The independent inquiry committee to be headed by Justice (Retd) K Kannan will include Letika Saran, former Tamil Nadu DGP, and Dr Shobha Varthaman as well.

This move comes after assistant professor Hari Padman, was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police on Monday (April 4), after a criminal case was booked against him on a sexual harassment complaint from an alumna of Kalakshetra.

Also read: Chennai Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: CM Stalin pledges action

Besides suspending Padman, the board has also terminated the services of three other faculty members—Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath, who are repertory artists. These decisions were taken at a board meeting held to review the situation at the institution this past week. The Board also expressed concerns about the events that had happened at the foundation.

Advertisement

The Internal Complaints Committee of the Institution has also been reconstituted and the Board said a new student counsellor and an Independent Advisory Committee will be appointed at once to strengthen the administration of the Kalakshetra Foundation.

Also read: Chennai Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: Professor Hari Padman arrested

Last week, about 200 Kalakshetra students had protested in the premises demanding the dismissal of four staff members who have been accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour.

The decision was taken at the foundation’s board meeting on Monday, where the members met to review the developments over the last few days and expressed concerns about what had transpired.

Further, the Foundation has appealed to its students to sit for the rescheduled examinations and has assured them of their safety and security. “The Kalakshetra Foundation is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of its students, and providing a secure and inclusive environment for all,” they said.