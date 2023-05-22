Karunanidhi was the architect of modern Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister exhorted his party to remind people of the initiatives MK Karunanidhi took for the betterment of the people

Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday (May 22) that DMK stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was the architect of modern Tamil Nadu, as he introduced numerous welfare schemes with a visionary approach.

While chairing a consultative meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on the centenary celebration of Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary, Stalin exhorted his government and party to remind the people of his initiatives. The year-long celebrations will commence on June 3.

On May 21, the DMK led by its president Stalin resolved to observe Karunanidhi’s centenary for a year and install his statues in all party districts. The party would also set up study centres in the name of the former chief minister.

Stalin, who chaired the meeting, said that Kalaignar, as Karunanidhi was popularly known, was Chief Minister for five terms and had successfully contested assembly elections on 13 occasions. He was not only a tall leader from the state but also decided the political direction of the country. Besides, he was instrumental in many leaders emerging as prime ministers, he added.

“Let’s celebrate the centenary of Kalaignar, who worked all his life for the betterment and development of Tamil Nadu, for a year. Let’s take his achievements to every home,” he said.

Social reforms, development and equality were the cornerstones of his rule. The celebrations should not only centre around glorifying his achievements but also remind the people of his welfare initiatives, Stalin said. The chief minister is Karunanidhi’s son.

“Kalaignar is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu as he implemented numerous welfare schemes like the free bus pass for students, formed women’s self-help groups, ensured 33 per cent quota for women in local bodies, provided free insurance scheme for people, established uzhavar santhais (farmers markets), etc., with a visionary approach,” he added.

“When Kalaignar became chief minister the first time, he said, ‘Though I dispense rule from the Fort (Secretariat), my thoughts are always with the poor’,” Stalin recalled.