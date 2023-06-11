Jawan in Kashmir pleads for help to save wife in TN; video goes viral

The Indian army soldier deployed in Kashmir posted a video claiming his wife back home in Tiruvannamalai was allegedly stripped half naked and brutally attacked by a mob and reportedly no action was taken by the police

An Indian soldier deployed in Kashmir posted a video claiming that his wife back home in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu was allegedly stripped half naked and brutally attacked by a mob and reportedly no action was taken by the police.

The video went viral and the BJP has accused the DMK government of failing to protect a soldier’s family.

According to media reports, the veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained but the soldier has been identified as havildar Prabhakar. As the video picked up traction, the Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan reportedly issued a clarification stating that the issue was a land dispute and the wife had not been attacked. However, the police was providing her protection.

Annamalai promises help

BJP state president K Annamalai, however, contacted the soldier and assured that he will help his wife.

Annamalai took to Twitter to say, “Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted to a hospital in Vellore.”

Meanwhile, responding to Annamalai’s tweet, a Lt Colonel Thiagarajan tweeted: ‘My wife is stripped half-naked and beaten very badly.’ In what world is this just? This is the pathetic condition of an army solider on duty in Kashmir kneeling down to save his wife in Tamil Nadu.”

Further, he wrote that when a soldier leaves to protect the nation, it is the highest responsibility of the government to care for the spouse and family of the soldier. “The rise in such incidents in TN shows lawless condition,” he wrote, urging the National Commission for Women to take action and save the dignity of the woman.

Divided opinion

But some on social media questioned the veracity of the story. Colonel Malkiat Singh tweeted: “You have to tell both sides of story for honest opinion. Has FIR been lodged ?” Iyan Karthikeyan, a journalist, claimed that while there was a long-running property dispute between the woman’s father and the land owner, she had not been assaulted.

Other Twitter users said it is heartbreaking to see a soldier pleading to save his family while others said that we need to hang our heads in shame for allowing a soldier’s family to be treated in this fashion.